Cavs guard Collin Sexton isn’t expecting a max extension. Well, the pieces seem to be coming together. For a while now, we didn’t know what the Cavs goal was for the team. There have been rumors about Collin Sexton being on the block, conversations about certain players at the deadline, and even a new rumor that Darius Garland could be moved for the right price. One of the bigger surprises, however, came with Sexton and how the Cavaliers were willing to talk a new deal with him after all.