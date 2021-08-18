Cancel
Kennebec County, ME

Kennebec on Fire Festival at Coburn Park Skowhegan, a fundraiser for the Wesserunsett Arts Council

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kennebec on Fire Festival will take place at Coburn Park in Skowhegan on Aug. 29 from 4-7 p.m. This festival will feature five fire brazier sculptures being lit on the river. Viewing spots include Coburn Park and the riverside beach accessible via Mount Pleasant Avenue in Skowhegan. Inside Coburn Park there will be live music performed by Sunday Project, a jazz band.

