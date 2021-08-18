Kennebec on Fire Festival at Coburn Park Skowhegan, a fundraiser for the Wesserunsett Arts Council
The Kennebec on Fire Festival will take place at Coburn Park in Skowhegan on Aug. 29 from 4-7 p.m. This festival will feature five fire brazier sculptures being lit on the river. Viewing spots include Coburn Park and the riverside beach accessible via Mount Pleasant Avenue in Skowhegan. Inside Coburn Park there will be live music performed by Sunday Project, a jazz band.bangordailynews.com
