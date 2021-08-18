Volleyball: Bullard posts wins over Central Heights and Tyler High

CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Bullard picked up a pair of road wins on Tuesday evening by polishing off host Central Heights and Tyler High.

The Lady Panthers dispatched Central Heights 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23) and earned a three-set triumph over the Lady Lions.

The game scores in the Tyler match were 25-19, 25-13, 25-18.

Olivia Anderson (24 kills, 11 digs) and Emily Bochow (21 kills, 3 blocks) provided much of the offensive muscle for the winners.

Taylor Clark also had a noteworthy night by amassing 63 assists.

On the defensive side Grace O'Bannon and Callie Bailey sparked Bullard with 23 digs apiece.

The Lady Panthers' next action will come on Friday in the Van Tournament.