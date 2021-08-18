Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bullard, TX

Volleyball: Bullard posts wins over Central Heights and Tyler High

By From staff reports
Posted by 
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gSzQ_0bVhBDXu00

CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Bullard picked up a pair of road wins on Tuesday evening by polishing off host Central Heights and Tyler High.

The Lady Panthers dispatched Central Heights 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23) and earned a three-set triumph over the Lady Lions.

The game scores in the Tyler match were 25-19, 25-13, 25-18.

Olivia Anderson (24 kills, 11 digs) and Emily Bochow (21 kills, 3 blocks) provided much of the offensive muscle for the winners.

Taylor Clark also had a noteworthy night by amassing 63 assists.

On the defensive side Grace O'Bannon and Callie Bailey sparked Bullard with 23 digs apiece.

The Lady Panthers' next action will come on Friday in the Van Tournament.

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
871
Followers
108
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bullard, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Bullard, TX
City
Tyler, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul to be sworn in as N.Y.'s first woman governor after Cuomo exits

Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock strikes midnight Monday night as the state prepares to move on from the ten-year tenure of the scandal-scarred Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation becomes official at 11:59 pm ET, Hochul will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy