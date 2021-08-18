Legalized Cannabis: Should Attorneys and Other Professionals Still Beware?
Entrepreneurs and industries of all stripes across the nation are excited about the business and professional opportunities presented by the legalization of marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes at the state level. Currently, 18 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana in some capacity (though some programs are not yet operational), while 36 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized medical marijuana. Nevertheless, it is critical to remember that marijuana remains illegal under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and continues to be listed as a Schedule I drug (in the company of heroin and LSD).www.law.com
