Diplomacy and dating sim Ambition: A Minuet In Power has entered the party
I can barely survive a two hour dinner party on most occasions, which is how I know I'd not survive life in the 1700's aristocracy—especially not right before the French Revolution. I do enjoy a good read though, so perhaps I'll stand a chance leaving with my head attached in the diplomacy and dating simulation Ambition: A Minuet In Power. This high society dating sims is out now, so you can take your own chances navigating your social scene without visiting the guillotine.www.rockpapershotgun.com
