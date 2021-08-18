Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Diplomacy and dating sim Ambition: A Minuet In Power has entered the party

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can barely survive a two hour dinner party on most occasions, which is how I know I'd not survive life in the 1700's aristocracy—especially not right before the French Revolution. I do enjoy a good read though, so perhaps I'll stand a chance leaving with my head attached in the diplomacy and dating simulation Ambition: A Minuet In Power. This high society dating sims is out now, so you can take your own chances navigating your social scene without visiting the guillotine.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dating Sim#Minuet#Sims#Dinner Party#Joy Manufacturing Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Video GamesSiliconera

Review: Ambition: A Minuet in Power Attempts to Be Daring

What do you do when you’re down, out, and apparently abandoned by your fiancé in Paris around the time of the French Revolution? Well, apparently you forsake your morals, stick your nose into other people’s business, then sell or use the gossip you acquire to alter the course of history. That’s the basic course of events in Ambition: A Minuet in Power. Though at times things might feel a bit unfortunate or unbalanced, especially since luck might factor into encounters.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Patron is a survival city-builder in the vein of Banished

Patron looks to me like The Settlers: a peaceful medieval citybuilder about laying down paths and watching your peeps trundle between farmstead and market. It is, according to its Steam reviews, more akin to Banished: a survival citybuilder about both outlasting winter and appeasing the social simulation of your town.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The Sunday Papers

Sundays are for watching back to back episodes of Come Dine With Me. Before you settle in, let's read this week's best writing about games. For The Architect's Newspaper, Ryan Scavnicky wrote about how brutalism bolstered Control's success, and then asks, "but why is the movement so trendy?" Cheers to Rek80 for the pointer.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Indie ratcapade Tails Of Iron is Dark Souls meets Redwall

I had to write guides for Dark Souls III, so I am in the position of being acceptable at playing Soulslikes games, while also not being mad about them. I appreciate the artistry involved, and the accomplishment at being great at them, but I'm just not often in the mood for a game to be outright mean to me.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Saints Row V teaser hints at a reboot and Gamescom announcement

What do you suppose is next for the 3rd Street Saints? Volition's unapologetically bombasic action series Saints Row is about to give us the lowdown. We've known for a while now that another proper Saints game was in the works, but the developers are now teasing a reveal of some kind for the next game alongside the not so cryptic message "rebooting". We're slated to find out more next Wednesday at the Gamescom kickoff, but here's what we know right now.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Review – Raz and Shine

The road to Psychonauts 2 has been long and full of hurdles. The first game is in many ways the definition of a cult classic, having been received with nearly universal praise but played by way fewer people than it should have been, and though it certainly found more and more success as time went on, fifteen years ago, it wasn’t deemed a huge commercial hit. That, of course, meant that a sequel became very hard for Double Fine Productions and Tim Schafer to get greenlit. Until they started a crowdfunding campaign for it back in 2016, there were basically no assurances that there even would be a Psychonauts 2.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Mortal Shell's roguelike expansion will be free at launch this week

The year of Epixclusivity for Mortal Shell ends on Thursday, bringing the Dark Souls-inspired action-RPG to Steam and GOG. The developers are jazzing it up too, releasing an expansion with a new roguelikelike mode - and it'll be free to keep, at first. Launching alongside the Steam and GOG releases on August 18th, The Virtuous Cycle will be free if you grab it by August 23rd. So, do that? Game's fairly deece.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

American McGee shares the script for Alice 3

A decade after Alice: Madness Returns, American McGee is still trying to make a third game in his edgy fantasy platformer series. He's been running a Patreon so goths can support this dream, and on Friday he shared a 147-page script and 'narrative outline' with the bones of what he wants Alice: Asylum to be. If you're curious, it's free to download and learn about the horrors potentially waiting if he gets to continue the Alice In Wonderland fanfic: more murder, more child abuse, and more platforming.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Happy 10th birthday, Deus Ex: Human Revolution!

Ten years ago, we were whizzed forward to the year 2027, where the light is golden, the corps are mega, and the first keycode is 0451. Deus Ex: Human Revolution came out on this day in 2011, with new developers reviving Ion Storm's immersive sim series eight years after the second game. Thinking about it again today, yeah, I do fancy a replay. Today is also five years since the launch of its sequel, Mankind Divided. How do you feel about the revival now?
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

How Hades plays with Greek myths

When Supergiant Games started to make Hades, their Roguelike action-RPG, they had plenty of experience making narrative games. Across Bastion, Transistor and Pyre, they’d found they were pretty good at telling stories. But in a Roguelike? And what’s that? They intended to put Hades in Early Access? Could they ever fit with the kind of rich characterisation and storytelling that made Supergiant’s name?
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

3D Realms announce explosive retro shooter Cultic and its demo

If you're hungry for throwback shooters, don't you worry. We aren't done here yet. 3D Realms announced another retro FPS during their Realms Deep showcase called Cultic. Developed by Jasozz Games, Cultic is styled as a shooter of yore about fighting your way through a cult with your arsenal of guns, traps, and excellent dodging skills. Better than just getting announced, Cultic has also dropped a demo for you to load up right now.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Ancient action platformer returns in Zool Redimensioned, out now

I'm squinting, but I don't see a single Chupa Chup anywhere in the trailers or screenshots for Zool Redimensioned. Playing the original platformer back on the Amiga was the first time I encountered product placement in a videogame, but it seems Zool's love for a particular brand of lollipops has been lost amid the switch to modern resolutions.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Humankind's launch trailer is willing to murder for the Moon

Today has brought the launch of a new 4X strategy game from Amplitude Studios, the makers of the Endless Space and Endless Legend games, and it's a good'un. Humankind is their take on a Civilization-sorta historical strategy game, growing a nation and its culture across the aeons - with inevitable conflict. This is demonstrated in the launch trailer, where a jaunt to the Moon turns frankly very illustrative of humankind.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Hades guide: tips and strategies on how to beat the game

How do you beat the game Hades? Hades, the sublime god-filled roguelite from Supergiant Games, was our pick for the best game of 2020. It's exquisitely designed, brimming with character, and remarkably challenging, as you may have discovered. It's amazing just how difficult it is to escape Hell when your dear father, Lord Hades, doesn't want you to leave.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Dandy Dungeon dev's History of RPGs series has just got English subtitles, and it's ace

For me, Little King's Story and Dandy Dungeon dev Yoshiro Kimura is one of the great national treasures of the Japanese gaming industry. He's worked at Square Enix, Grasshopper Manufacture, and in the last few years he's set up his own independent studio Onion Games, making quirky, oddball adventures that I love very much. He may not have achieved the same kind of mega fame as your Shigeru Miyamotos, Hideo Kojimas or Tetsuya Nomuras, but his games have always managed to make me laugh and smile whenever I've played them.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with other real games in them

What's better than one video game? Two video games! What's better than two video games? Two video games for the price of one video game! What's better than two video games for the price of one video game? Boost bars, but we're contractually obligated to talk about video games on this show.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Slither and puzzle through dungeons in Temple Of Snek

I like a good puzzle dungeon. Give me a tiled floor littered with switches and spikes and I'll probably have a merry time. Temple Of Snek gives me that and more, by crossing those puzzle concepts with the classic rules of Snake. Which are: you are a snake, you are always moving forward, and you get longer the more you eat. Can you wind your way out of each puzzle room before you get long or skewered?

Comments / 0

Community Policy