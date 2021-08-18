Diplomacy and dating sim Ambition: A Minuet In Power has entered the party

The road to Psychonauts 2 has been long and full of hurdles. The first game is in many ways the definition of a cult classic, having been received with nearly universal praise but played by way fewer people than it should have been, and though it certainly found more and more success as time went on, fifteen years ago, it wasn’t deemed a huge commercial hit. That, of course, meant that a sequel became very hard for Double Fine Productions and Tim Schafer to get greenlit. Until they started a crowdfunding campaign for it back in 2016, there were basically no assurances that there even would be a Psychonauts 2.