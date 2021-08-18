Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle DLC Is Free For Five Days

Playstack and Cold Symmetry have decided to offer up a special offer for Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle DLC this week. This DLC adds more of a roguelike attack system to the game and brings the pain just a little bit harder than you might expect. Not to mention the additions of a new playable shell and a new transforming axe-katana weapon. To celebrate the release of the DLC, the team is giving you a chance to play it for free for the first five days it is out, starting today. Until August 23rd you can get the DLC at a 100% discount on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. Once the five days are up, you'll need to buy it for $8. You can see what it looks like in the trailer down below.