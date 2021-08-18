Itasca Retail Makes the Inc. 5000 List for 3rd Time

Inc. magazine on Aug. 17 unveiled its Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, which included a number of pest control firms. Aruza Pest Control, Charlotte, N.C., landed at No. 256 on the Inc. 5000 list. “It’s a huge honor to see our hard work get rewarded,” said Solomon Airhart, co-founder and CEO, Aruza. “This has been one of our goals since the beginning and we plan to stay on the list for as long as we possibly can.” Aruza has experienced exponential growth since Airhart and his best friend Jordan Agee founded the company in Charlotte in 2016, with just two trucks. In 2018 they teamed up with Christian Ludwig, and the three of them started expanding operations into South Carolina and Florida, growing the company's workforce to more than 100 full-time staff members.