Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Education Dept. to Invoke Civil Rights Authority in Bid to Deter Mask Bans

By Corbin Bolies
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The White House plans to increase its pressure on Republican states that ban masks in schools by invoking the Department of Education’s civil rights enforcement authority, The New York Times reports. That authority will allow the department to hear the concerns of parents who believe districts not implementing mask mandates could jeopardize their children’s right to an education. Secretary Miguel Cardona said he believes governors in Florida, Texas, and other states could be violating students’ educational rights under the 1973 Rehabilitation Act and discrimination under the 1964 Civil Rights Act. If the department follows through on investigations, it could result in resolution agreements or, in some cases, the loss of federal funding.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#An Education#Dept#Education Dept#The White House#Republican#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsWOWK

Texas Supreme Court drops mask mandate ban enforcement

WACO, TX (KWKT) – School has just started for many students in Central Texas, and once again they are facing new changes when it comes to COVID-19 protocols. The Texas Supreme Court refused to block injunctions against Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates. This now gives schools a temporary pass to implement mask mandates in the classroom.
Iowa Statebleedingheartland.com

Governor blocks Iowa schools from opening "safely and responsibly"

Governor Kim Reynolds loves to boast that Iowa “led the way” in bringing kids back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, “and we did it safely and responsibly.” The talking point was debatable last year, since Iowa’s new cases and hospitalizations began surging several weeks after schools reopened. It’s laughable...
POTUSWashington Times

Education Department eyes reversing Trump-era protections for religious groups at colleges

The Biden administration Thursday said it wants to roll back protections the Trump administration issued that allowed colleges and universities to fund campus faith-based clubs even if they required their leaders to affirm religious beliefs about marriage, abortion and other hot-button issues. The so-called “Free Inquiry Rule,” issued by then-Education...
EducationPosted by
Axios

Biden directs Education Department to discourage states from banning masks

The Biden administration will use the Department of Education's civil rights office to discourage states from banning mask mandates in schools, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told the New York Times on Wednesday. Why it matters: Several states have prohibited mask requirements from being implemented in schools, even as coronavirus cases...
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Florida levies first punishments on schools for mask mandates

The Florida Board of Education voted unanimously to sanction two public school districts that are mandating mask wearing, defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’s executive order banning such requirements. "These districts, maybe while well-intentioned, have not followed the protocols," said Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran during the education board meeting Tuesday. "They...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Louisiana AG Wrote Sample Letters to Help Parents Skirt State Mask Rules

Louisiana’s attorney general decided the best way to help protect kids from COVID-19 was ... to coach parents on how to get around the state’s indoor mask mandate. State Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, published a sample letter parents could use to claim “seriously held religious beliefs” exempted their child from wearing a mask at school. He posted the letter on his Facebook page on Aug. 3, a day after Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstituted an indoor mask mandate for anyone older than 5. “Louisiana is not governed by a dictatorship. The question is: ‘who gets to determine the healthcare choices for you and your child?’ In a free society, the answer is the citizen — not the state,” Landry wrote on Facebook. Edwards blasted Landry’s defiance, claiming he was just trying to keep kids safe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy