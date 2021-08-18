Who is next to commit to the Oregon Ducks?

247Sports takes a look at what Oregon is getting with their new WR commit, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite wide out Tetairoa McMillan…. Recruiting: Oregon beat out Arizona and USC in what was one of the closest recruiting races we’ve seen this year. At one point, we thought Arizona was the team to beat and I think it’s safe to say even coaches from his two other finalists would have agreed with that. The Ducks did have some built in advantages. As he mentioned in our commit story, Oregon was his childhood favorite and the school he always wanted to play for. The Duck coaches were relentless in their pursuit of him and he developed a strong relationship with WR coach Bryan McClendon. The official visit was a home run as well and we knew after that visit it would be hard for McMillan to turn down Oregon. He said that was the visit where he felt most comfortable and also said Oregon had his favorite campus, favorite uniforms and he loved the coaching staff. You can bet Arizona and USC will continue to pursue him until the end but he’ll likely be a tough flip for anyone moving forward.