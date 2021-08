Life on the court has been a grind for Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams over the last six months. Injuries, shocking losses and skipped tournaments have limited the pair to only nine on-court WTA match wins combined since February, when Osaka captured the Australian Open after defeating Williams in the semifinal. And yet, their marketing might remains at historic levels. Osaka ($55.2 million) and Williams ($35.5 million) headline the world’s highest-paid female athletes, with more than 90% of their totals earned off the court from endorsement partners. The drop-off after the tennis stars is massive, as third-ranked Simone Biles earned just...