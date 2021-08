New York (CNN Business) — Extradition hearings for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou have concluded more than two years after she was arrested in Vancouver, Canada. But the case isn't over yet. Meng now awaits the decision of Canadian Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes as to whether she should be extradited to stand trial in the United States, where she and Huawei have been charged for alleged bank fraud and evasion of economic sanctions against Iran. The ruling is expected to take months.