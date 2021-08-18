Cancel
Vineland, NJ

Vineland Man Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for Three Armed Bank Robberies

By Chris Coleman
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 6 days ago
A Cumberland County man will be spending nearly the next half-century behind bars for his role in three armed bank robberies in 2014. Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig says 46-year-old Stephan Byrd of Vineland was convicted in April 2019 on three counts of bank robbery, two counts of using and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of bank robbery, one count of using and discharging a firearm in furtherance of bank robbery, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

