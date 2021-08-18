Cancel
Tennis

U.S. Open Defending champion Thiem pulls out...Venus Williams gets a wild card

By KTVO Sports
ktvo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) -- Defending champion Dominic Thiem (teem) has pulled out of the U.S. Open, saying he will miss the rest of the year because of a right wrist injury. The No. 6-ranked Thiem made the announcement Wednesday in a social media post. Thiem was hurt in June while playing in the Mallorca (mah-YOHR'-kah) Open and said the pain returned last week after he hit a ball during training. Doctors recommended he wear a wrist splint for another six weeks before resuming training.

