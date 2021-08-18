John Biscello goes back to Brooklyn

Originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., writer, poet, performer and playwright, John Biscello, has lived in Taos since 2001. The author of three novels, Broken Land: a Brooklyn Tale, Raking the Dust, and Nocturne Variations, a collection of stories, Freeze Tag, and a poetry collection, Arclight. Broken Land was named Underground Book Reviews 2014 Book of the Year. He has also adapted classic fables paired with vintage illustrations by artist, Paul Bransom, for the collection: Once Upon a Time, Classic Fables Reimagined. Another collection of poems, Moonglow on Mercy Street, was published last year. The author is as prolific as he is well-read. He devours literature and nods to myriad and diverse influences in his own work.