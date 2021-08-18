Activities for Aug. 19
Albemarle County Police Foundation will present the Guardians’ Gauntlet obstacle course race at 8 a.m. Saturday on the Boar’s Head Resort grounds to benefit the Albemarle County Police Department. Recreational, fun obstacles for teams and individuals include the crowd-favorite “Starsky and Hutch” jump over a police cruiser. Post-race festival will include music, food and beverages. runsignup.com/Race/VA/Charlottesville/GuardiansGauntlet. (434) 962-3001.dailyprogress.com
