SJW Robotics Aims to Franchise Its Automated Asian Meal Kiosk
One of the emerging trends we’re seeing in food robotics is the fully automated restaurant-in-a-box-style kiosk. These are big, standalone devices that store ingredients and cook up a variety of dishes. Already we’ve seen announcements for such machines from Hyper, Mezli, and Wavemaker Labs with its Nommi. Now you can add SJW Robotics to that list, as the company has plans to franchise its automated restaurant-in-a-box that serves Asian food.thespoon.tech
Comments / 0