SJW Robotics Aims to Franchise Its Automated Asian Meal Kiosk

By Chris Albrecht
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 5 days ago
One of the emerging trends we’re seeing in food robotics is the fully automated restaurant-in-a-box-style kiosk. These are big, standalone devices that store ingredients and cook up a variety of dishes. Already we’ve seen announcements for such machines from Hyper, Mezli, and Wavemaker Labs with its Nommi. Now you can add SJW Robotics to that list, as the company has plans to franchise its automated restaurant-in-a-box that serves Asian food.

TheSpoon

TheSpoon

Seattle, WA
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

#Franchising#Sjw#Asian Food#Wavemaker Labs
