FAYETTEVILLE — Warren has turned out some great wide receivers, but Treylon Burks may be the best to ever wear the Lumberjacks uniform. Burks is a junior at Arkansas and is on several preseason watch lists for various awards. Burks has played in 20 games in his two years at Arkansas with 18 starts. In 2020 in nine games, Burks caught 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed 15 times for 75 yards. The 6-foot-3 Burks will offer KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas quarterbacks an outstanding target in the passing game. Burks appears to have gotten even bigger than last season.