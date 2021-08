Donald Trump has claimed that he is “not allowed” to say whether he is running for president in 2024 because of campaign finance laws. In the closing moments of an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News which aired on Tuesday evening, the former president was asked if he will be attempting to become president again in three years. In response, he said: “So because the campaign finance laws are extremely complicated and unbelievably stupid, I’m actually not allowed to answer that question, can you believe that? I’d love to answer it. “Let me put it this way;...