Video/quotes: Pierce perspective on ASU defense, NCAA review

Here is what Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said following his team's sixth practice of fall camp on Tuesday night. “Everyone’s a little tired. I reminded everyone, even our coaching staff — there was some concern that there’s long days. I had to remind them that it’s been — not two years, but almost a season-and-a-half [since] we had training camp. We didn’t have training camp last year. So all of a sudden, everyone’s asking, ‘Why is it so long? Why are days so long?’ We’re in training camp. We didn’t have training camp last year, so we’re trying to fight through that. We’ll get some nicks and bruises — that’s okay, that’s part of it. But for the most part, I thought we’ve gotten better since our first week, there’s no doubt about that. Now, we just have to keep guys healthy so we can just get through practice, and we've got some nicks and bruises, young guys, like I said — it’s a long day, with meetings and practice and walkthroughs, but it’s been pretty good this week. Tomorrow will be a little bit shorter. Then we’re going to Camp [Tontozona] on Saturday, which I think a lot of these guys will learn the history of that place. We’re going to have to climb the mountain — hopefully, nobody gets injured. Last time, as we remember, the tree fell on timing. Trying to get through that as well, but pretty good night. The offense has picked it up. They really have. They’ve picked it up. They were a little behind the first couple practices but now the offense seems like they’re playing pretty good so it’s good to see the competition. ”