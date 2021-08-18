Cancel
TSA extends mask-rule on public transportation, locals react

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Rivera has been an RTS bus driver for 13 years. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, he said he always wears a mask while on the job. But commuters don't always do the same, he said. “There are some days that I worry that I’m going to get sick,” said...

