Louisville, KY

Brewer Seeing ‘Encouraging Things’ from Louisville Wide Receivers

By Matthew McGavic
Posted by 
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1xPO_0bVh6Akd00

(Photo of Justin Marshall: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At this point, it’s well documented how much production Louisville lost out of the wide receiver room. With Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick now in the NFL, the Cardinals are losing 54.3 percent of their receiving yardage from just those two alone. In fact, returning wide receivers accounted for just 554 receiving yards in 2020.

Needless to say, there are a fair amount of questions surrounding the Cardinals’ wide receiver corps - mainly revolving around who will step with so many reps up for grabs. While that has yet to be determined in fall camp, and there are still hiccups from time to time, wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer is at least optimistic with his guys.

“In the scrimmage, we saw some very encouraging things, from really, all our guys that we're going to count on, Brewer said. “But there was rookie mistakes. Meaning, just from inexperience, and they got to go through the growing pains to get there.”

Louisville’s most experienced receiver is Braden Smith, as the former JUCO product hauled in 370 yards last season. Justin Marshall, Jordan Watkins and Josh Johnson account for the remaining returning yardage, with newcomers Shai Werts, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Demetrius Cannon entering the fold. Seldom-used veteran speedster Tyler Harrell also inserted himself into the mix this offseason.

While experience is not exactly this unit’s strong point, Brewer does like one aspect of their game: versatility. With what everyone brings to the table both collectively and individually, it adds to the overall strength of the wide receiver room despite its relative inexperience.

“We want guys to be able to do different things, not just be a one trick pony,. We want to be able to play inside and outside, but we're gonna play to their strengths, too,” Brewer said. “Obviously, with a lack of experience, we would like for guys who have played before to be able to put in a game when maybe somebody gets shook a little bit - to get them in the game, to get that other guy settled down, and say it's okay.”

In typical Coach Brewer fashion, he described his guys sort of like a basketball team. Everyone has their own unique specialties based on their positions, but they also have to excel in the fundamentals of the game. Also keeping up with the basketball euphemisms, he described their desired style as comparable to Jerry Tarkanian of UNLV fame: stretch the field and play up tempo.

That being said, no one in the receivers room has yet to separate themselves from the pack, and establish themselves as a “go-to guy” quite yet. Head coach Scott Satterfield stated during Media Day how he believes Louisville will likely be wide receiver by committee, and Brewer echoed those sentiments. At least for now.

“I would say early on, especially first three games, that it will be by committee for sure,” he said. “Keeping some guys fresh, using their skill sets, especially young guys, or guys maybe you haven't seen as much, to see what they can do. Then we'll figure out where they fit from there.”

Louisville will kick off against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

