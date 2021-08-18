Back to Business grant money could help local small businesses

The City of Centralia encourages all eligible businesses to take advantage of the recently announced Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Back to Business (B2B) grant program to support the continued recovery of small businesses across Illinois. The grant program offers small businesses access to funds that can help offset losses due to COVID-19, bring back workers, and take continued steps to rebuild amid the fallout from the pandemic. While many business types and industries may apply, businesses in the following industries will be given priority status for grants: restaurants and taverns; hotels; arts businesses and organizations; and more. Additionally, businesses located within Disproportionately Impacted Areas (DIAs), as defined in statute, will be prioritized.