Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Back to Business grant money could help local small businesses

By Chloe Marklay
WTHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleILLINOIS (WTHI)- The Back to Business grant program will set forth $250 million to help struggling businesses. It's a part of governor JB Pritzker's $1.5 billion economic package. Small businesses in Illinois are encouraged to apply for grant money. The grant program application opens on August 18 and ends in...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grant Money#Wthi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois Statekhqa.com

Small business owners can apply for $5K-$150K state grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Back to Business, B2B, grant program through the state of Illinois is now taking applications from small business owners. The program is part of the state's $1.5 billion economic package provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. It sets allocates $250 million for...
Delaware StateCape Gazette

Delaware Division of Small Business awards EDGE grants

Local companies Brimming Horn Meadery and Gingham + Grace Clothing were among the 15 Delaware small businesses recognized as awardees in the third round of Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion Grants from the state Division of Small Business. Gov. John Carney and Division of Small Business Director Jordan Schulties announced...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Makers Market highlights local small businesses

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Makers Market takes shopping locally to a whole new level. Milwaukee Makers Market is the largest and longest-running monthly market in the city where local artisans, crafters and bakers can show off their products. August features more than 30 small businesses. "Now is definitely the time...
Small BusinessHerald-Palladium

Five types of insurance that helps small business

No matter what type of business you own, you operate under some degree of risk. Sadly, no business is completely immune to lawsuits. Fortunately, however, a variety of insurance options exist to help protect small businesses. For more information about starting or operating a small business, call 269-344-1419 or visit...
Campbell, CAcampbell.ca.us

Apply Now for COVID-19 Small Business Grants

The County of Santa Clara and the Silicon Valley Small Business Development Center invite applications for Small business grants up to $5,000. Application deadline is September 7. Eligible costs include:. Installation or upgrades of air circulation and filtration systems. Protective shields and contactless ordering or payment systems. Hand sanitizer and...
Charitiesnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Grants available for charities, faith groups, and small businesses providing COVID relief

As of Monday, Aug. 16 charities, faith-based organizations and small businesses can apply for grants to support COVID-19 response and relief efforts in Louisiana through the Louisiana Nonprofit and Small Business Assistance Program. Eligible nonprofits include churches and other faith-based organizations, public charities, and groups with federal tax-exempt status, such...
Small BusinessNevada Appeal

GOED grants $500,000 for small rural businesses

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has awarded $500,000 to the City of Wells and Audacity Institute to provide grants to small rural businesses impacted by COVID-19. The grants will be distributed through the Rural Business Assistance (RuBA) program. It will provide up to $25,000 to existing and new businesses.
CharitiesNOLA.com

State offering grants to nonprofits and small businesses

Charities, faith-based organizations and small businesses now can apply for grants to support COVID-19 response and relief efforts in the state through the Louisiana Nonprofit and Small Business Assistance Program. Eligible nonprofits include churches and other faith-based organizations, public charities, and groups with federal tax-exempt status, such as 501(c)(3) organizations.
Madisonville, KYMessenger

Small Business Tax Credit program could provide financial help

Small businesses were hit hard when the pandemic struck, and many are still trying to recover. Help is available to some business owners in the form of the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit that provides an opportunity to claim a tax credit for growing their business. It is offered through the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Woman helps small-business owners in area

Aminata Foxhill, 34, lives in Killeen. My spouse and I got stationed here. Essential Services Advocacy. I provide educational classes for people’s essential bills (identity theft protection, electricity, water, cell phone, tv etc.) I’m also a small-business facilitator. (I provide a facility to small-business owners to get started, help with...
Small Businesssanluisaz.gov

Grant Opportunity: Back-to-Work Small Business Hiring and Retention Program

The Back-to-Work Small Business Hiring and Retention Program is designed to assist small, locally owned, or operated businesses hire and retain employees. The program will fund up to $10,000 in expenditures for employee hiring/signing incentives, relocation incentives for employees that are moving to take an open position, and/or employee retention incentives. Please note: there is a cap of $1,000 incentive per employee. Up to 25% of the awarded benefit amount can be utilized for other business expenses such as mortgage/rent, utility costs, etc.
Small Businesssouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Helping SC Small Business Community Survive the Pandemic

For 42 years our next guest’s organization has been helping small business owners and entrepreneurs throughout our state to succeed by providing them consulting and educational services. And in all of those years, probably none were as busy for them as last year’s pandemic year. Mike Switzer interviews Michele Abraham,...
Boone, NCWatauga Democrat

New local business to support small farmers

Two Boone business owners aim to fill a gap in accessibility to local goods with a new community market. “There’s not that good old-fashioned American convenience of a place where you can go when you want to buy fresh produce,” Joseph Manger said. Manger is co-owner of Wildwood Community Market,...
Centralia, ILtheshoppersweekly.com

Back to Business Grant Program

The City of Centralia encourages all eligible businesses to take advantage of the recently announced Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Back to Business (B2B) grant program to support the continued recovery of small businesses across Illinois. The grant program offers small businesses access to funds that can help offset losses due to COVID-19, bring back workers, and take continued steps to rebuild amid the fallout from the pandemic. While many business types and industries may apply, businesses in the following industries will be given priority status for grants: restaurants and taverns; hotels; arts businesses and organizations; and more. Additionally, businesses located within Disproportionately Impacted Areas (DIAs), as defined in statute, will be prioritized.
Bloomington, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Minority Business Development Center hosts forum in Twin-Cities, helps business owners navigate the Back 2 Business grant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wednesday evening, the Minority Business Development Center hosted an open forum, helping minority business owners in the Twin-Cities navigate the application for Illinois “Back 2 Business” grant. The grant offers $250 million to be distributed to businesses that experienced loss during the pandemic. It also prioritizes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy