Wildland Firefighters Receive Weather Break And Pay Raise
Firefighters got some relief Tuesday as a cold front knocked temperatures 20 degrees below normal in Western Montana. According to the National Weather Service at least a half-inch of rain is expected along much of the Continental Divide with more cool weather extending through today or even into Thursday. That could be followed by two more cold fronts arriving over the weekend and early next week before a drying trend reestablishes itself in northwest Montana.northernbroadcasting.com
