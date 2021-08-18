Cancel
Wildland Firefighters Receive Weather Break And Pay Raise

 5 days ago

Firefighters got some relief Tuesday as a cold front knocked temperatures 20 degrees below normal in Western Montana. According to the National Weather Service at least a half-inch of rain is expected along much of the Continental Divide with more cool weather extending through today or even into Thursday. That could be followed by two more cold fronts arriving over the weekend and early next week before a drying trend reestablishes itself in northwest Montana.

DNR leader Franz urges feds to mandate vaccines for wildland firefighters

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The leader of Washington state's wildfire fighting force on Monday called on the Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Interior to require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal wildland firefighters. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said she sent a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack...
