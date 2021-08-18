Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Two Florida counties urge residents to reduce 911 calls

By Samantha Serbin
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdb08_0bVh4wkZ00

First responders are seeing a huge increase in 911 calls during this surge of the pandemic. In Pasco and Polk counties, agencies are asking people not to call 911 unless their loved one is dying.

Ambulances in southwest Florida are busy, but not following suit on the plea against calling 911.

Desoto County Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen said the surge in calls varies day by day.

“I would say between 10 and 20 percent,” Jorgensen said. “Our offload times- meaning how long we have to wait before we do a patient report to the hospital in some cases are up to four hours plus.”

According to Desoto Memorial Hospital, they have 30 patients in-house, 19 of whom are COVID positive.

“So far, we have only seen one COVID inpatient that was vaccinated,” Marketing and PR coordinator Sarah Hipp said. “However, during the first wave of COVID, we saw many people avoid medical treatment out of fear of catching COVID from the hospital or their doctor’s office. The delay in tests and treatments such as avoiding chest pain and postponing mammograms led to more serious issues. We encourage everyone to continue their regular screenings and seek medical care when needed.”

While waiting to get patients inside hospital walls, Jorgensen said there are other ways first responders can answer your calls.

“The fire truck has all of the same stuff, it just doesn’t have a stretcher. So it has meds, it has a monitor, it’s coming with a paramedic,” Jorgensen said.

The fire engines are equipped with advanced life support. All but three of Charlotte County engines are too.

It’s important to know if you are making a call to 911 during this surge, it needs to be an emergency.

“So having COVID itself doesn’t require a medical emergency or a phone call to 911,” Michael Davis, deputy chief of Charlotte County Fire and EMS, said. “The signs and symptoms of shortness of breath, you can’t manage your fever with the right over the counter medications, chest pain, confusion, those types of things are really where it meets that emergent level.”

While Pasco and Polk counties are asking people only to call 911 if someone is dying, southwest Florida is not.

“We are prepared and ready to respond to whatever anybody feels like they need to dial 911,” Davis said.

“For us, I would not want to discourage people from calling 911,” Jorgensen agreed.

First responders and hospitals alike are recommending emergency services and ER departments should be emergent, last-resort options. Hospitals advise if you can visit an urgent care or primary physician, that should be your first stop.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Charlotte County, FL
Coronavirus
County
Desoto County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Health
Desoto County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Calls#Medical Emergency#Southwest Florida#Covid#Meds#Desoto Memorial Hospital#Covid#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechNBC News

Biden calls on private companies to issue vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Monday urged private companies to require their employees to get vaccinated against Covid, hours after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine for people ages 16 and up. Speaking at the White House, Biden said he was calling on companies...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy