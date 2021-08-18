Wegner: Concerned about Tribal Council's decision about learning center

I was completely dismayed to learn that Dawn Johnson is planning to run for mayor against Andrew Hosmer. To remind our citizens who Ms. Johnson is, over the past few years she has posted propaganda from a Neo Nazi website and has shared voting conspiracy theories with our community. In addition, she helped set in motion a state law that will prevent teachers from teaching about our American racist history and how it has led to racial disparities in our communities. ( I believe it is akin to not teaching sexual education in schools because people are afraid that it will lead to unwanted pregnancies -studies have shown the exact opposite.) It is embarrassing enough that she did not resign from the school board, after the Neo Nazi website fiasco, but if somehow, she defeats Mayor Hosmer and Tyler Gonnion, she will become mayor of our great city of Laconia.