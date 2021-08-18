From 'Black Widow' to 'Shang-Chi,' Superhero Cinema Confronts an Uncertain Box Office Future

Marvel’s Shang-Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings fans can now listen to the first singles from the movie’s soundtrack. This morning they got a chance to throw on 88rising’s “Lazy Suzan.” That uptempo banger features superstar rapper 21 Savage and Masiwei. Brian Manuel and Warren Hue of 88rising also get a feature on the track. Hit producer Roget Chahayed also contributed to the song as well. But, that’s not the only single coming from this movie soundtrack. Shang-Chi will also see a new single by NIKI called “Every Summertime.” The Indonesian singer-songwriter has been racking up hits on YouTube for her single “Lose.” Clearly, Marvel Studios is hoping for some market crossover in the United States and in other territories. 88rising is their big play in that regard and ensuring a bunch of features on the album. These are upbeat fare that will no doubt fit into the story at key moments throughout Shang-Chi.