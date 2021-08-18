Let's Talk About POWER RANGERS #10

It took a long time but Power Rangers fans finally got received a full-fledged console game in Battle 4 The Grid, and it's still going strong. In fact, the gaming side of the franchise has expanded quite a bit over the past 2 years, with Heroes of the Grid, the Power Rangers Deck-Building Game, and Legacy Wars all thriving. It wasn't always like this though, and at one point it turns out there was a pitch for a Power Rangers game named Project Nomad. Nomad was supposed to be a mature Power Rangers game in the vein of Batman's Arkham games, and while it never happened, Jason Bischoff recently revealed new details and artwork for the title.