Let's Talk About POWER RANGERS #10
BOOM! Studios has released Power Rangers #10 from writers Ryan Parrott and Rachel Wagner, artist Moisés Hidalgo, colorist Raúl Angulo with assistance from Jose Enrique Fernández, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. This is a very different, but exciting moment in the comic series. BOOM! Was kind enough to provide me with a copy of the issue, and you can purchase your copy from your local comic shop, comiXology (affiliate link), or wherever you like to buy comics now.geektyrant.com
Comments / 0