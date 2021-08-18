Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Let's Talk About POWER RANGERS #10

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOOM! Studios has released Power Rangers #10 from writers Ryan Parrott and Rachel Wagner, artist Moisés Hidalgo, colorist Raúl Angulo with assistance from Jose Enrique Fernández, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. This is a very different, but exciting moment in the comic series. BOOM! Was kind enough to provide me with a copy of the issue, and you can purchase your copy from your local comic shop, comiXology (affiliate link), or wherever you like to buy comics now.

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Rangers#Yale#The Omega Rangers#The Blue Emissary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Power Rangers Universe event series to launch in December

Boom! Studios and Hasbro have announced Power Rangers Universe, a new limited event series which promises to “delve into the deepest origins of the Power Rangers, exploring the hidden secrets of the universe like never before!”. “From the very start of our partnership with Hasbro to bring the Power Rangers...
Video GamesComicBook

Here's The Power Rangers Game That Never Happened

It took a long time but Power Rangers fans finally got received a full-fledged console game in Battle 4 The Grid, and it's still going strong. In fact, the gaming side of the franchise has expanded quite a bit over the past 2 years, with Heroes of the Grid, the Power Rangers Deck-Building Game, and Legacy Wars all thriving. It wasn't always like this though, and at one point it turns out there was a pitch for a Power Rangers game named Project Nomad. Nomad was supposed to be a mature Power Rangers game in the vein of Batman's Arkham games, and while it never happened, Jason Bischoff recently revealed new details and artwork for the title.
MoviesBroadway.com

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

A new trailer for the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has arrived! As previously reported, the movie version of the Oliver-nominated musical will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on September 17. Inspired by the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character, played by Max Harwood, who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight. Take a look below!
TV ShowsWashington Post

Let’s talk about science fiction and fantasy books that would make for great TV

Ah, the golden age of television. Complex plots, multiple characters, prestige TV that looks and feels like . . . books! Many great shows are based on science fiction and fantasy novels, from old classics like “The Tripods” and “Buck Rogers” to today’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and N.K. Jemisin’s upcoming “Inheritance” trilogy adaptation. Join us as we look at some titles that we think would also make for great TV.
ComicsGeekTyrant

Things Continue to Ramp Up in Preview for SEVEN SECRETS #12

Seven Secrets #11 was a crazy issue that revealed the truth behind the traitor in the Order. In September, fans will be able to follow the fallout from that revelation in Seven Secrets #12. We have a preview for the comic below and it looks like Amon is going to try to get another to betray the Order.
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Rowdy Rebel “Let’s Talk Facts”

The season 2 soundtrack of the Godfather Of Harlem drama-series continues to grow with Rowdy Rebel’s track, “Let’s Talk Facts”. Produced by Tahj Money and HitmanStudio, the GS9 rapper delivers his sucker free raps while solidifying his street credibility, shutting down the competition, and dabbling in shmoney talk. “Let’s Talk...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

John Carpenter Interview: "I’m not the biggest fan of talking about my films – but let’s do it"

Our John Carpenter interview first appeared in Total Film magazine – subscribe to the magazine here for more exclusive news, reviews, and features. Hang out on Film Twitter long enough and you’ll eventually stumble across someone posing this chin-scratcher: ‘Which director is responsible for the longest, unbroken run of classic movies?’ There are cases to be made for plenty of filmmakers: Coppola, Kurosawa, Nolan, Villeneuve; but few hold a pumpkin-encased candle to John Carpenter. Between 1976’s Assault On Precinct 13 and 1988’s They Live, Carpenter made 12 films, most of which are considered all-timers today, even if they were rarely recognised as such by contemporary audiences and critics.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

DC Previews an Epic Showdown in Superman vs. Lobo #1

DC Previews an Epic Showdown in Superman vs. Lobo #1. In less than a week, the last sons of Krypton and Czarnia will once again collide in DC Black Label’s Superman vs. Lobo miniseries. And to give readers an idea of what to expect, DC has released several interior pages from the debut issue. You can preview the series’ first installment in the gallery below.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Reveals Another Important Otsutsuki Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done more to define the mythology of the Otsutsuki Clan than Naruto: Shippuden ever did. Boruto has revealed the true nature and origin of the Otsutsuki, an alien race that has achieved immortality through resurrection, and the consumption of entire worlds of chakra. We've also learned that the Otsutsuki's method of resurrection through the Karma mark has been transforming both Boruto and Kawaki into Otsutsuki. Well, that process is revealing more about the Otsutsuki's secret powers - powers that Kawaki is quickly discovering he and Boruto can tap into.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Star Wars finally explains the worst part of ‘Rise of Skywalker’

“Somehow, Palpatine returned.” With the dust long since settled on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, these might be the most contentious words in franchise history — more controversial even than “Whoa, yousa guys bombad!”. Recently, Lucasfilm Story Group member Emily Shkoukani penned a detailed look at Palpatine’s “Contingency Plan,”...
TV SeriesApartment Therapy

7 TV Shows to Watch If You’re All Caught Up on “Lucifer”

It was recently announced that “Lucifer” will be returning for its sixth and final season later this year, on September 10. If you’re a fan of the show, this means you’ll finally get more time with the devilishly handsome Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar and discover the answers you’ve been waiting for after that season five finale.
MoviesInside the Magic

Fans in Shock as ‘Star Wars’ Finally Confirms Kamino’s Fate

From its surprising success back in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars has gone the distance, going from its original trilogy beginnings to a multi-platform franchise. While the blockbuster outings of the Skywalker Saga speak to the overarching, key storyline of the heroic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy