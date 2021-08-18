Cancel
From 'Black Widow' to 'Shang-Chi,' Superhero Cinema Confronts an Uncertain Box Office Future

By Adam B. Vary
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny red carpet premiere for a Marvel Studios movie is an over-the-top event, and the gala opening for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Monday night was no exception. Disney shut down Hollywood Blvd. in front of the El Capitan Theater, where throngs of costumed (and masked) fans crowded the sidewalks on either side, as stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina patiently walked down the (socially distanced) press line, talking up everything from how the film marks a milestone for Asian representation to its many elaborate and kinetic action scenes.

