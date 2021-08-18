Contract Briefs
Walsh-Turner JV II, Chicago, Ill., was awarded an $840,130,340 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a new Veterans Affairs medical center. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Louisville, Ky., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 19, 2025. Fiscal 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021 VA construction, major projects funds in the amount of $840,130,340 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-21-C-0027).www.aerotechnews.com
