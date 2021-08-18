Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Contract Briefs

By Aerotech News
aerotechnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalsh-Turner JV II, Chicago, Ill., was awarded an $840,130,340 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a new Veterans Affairs medical center. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Louisville, Ky., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 19, 2025. Fiscal 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021 VA construction, major projects funds in the amount of $840,130,340 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-21-C-0027).

www.aerotechnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guantanamo Bay#Air Conditioning#Veterans Affairs#Bertucci Contracting Co#Llc#Defense Logistics Agency#Navy#Air Force#Cese#Marinette Marine Corp#N00024 20 C 2300#Newport News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Army
Related
PoliticsLewiston Morning Tribune

Northwest Briefs

BOISE — Idaho’s budget surplus is up to $1.4 billion, state officials said Friday. The state Division of Financial Management said it based the increase on a revised general fund revenue forecast it does every August for the current fiscal year to account for current economic conditions and law changes.
Columbiana County, OHReview

Area Briefing

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Columbiana County in the coming weeks. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 30/SR 39 westbound utility bridge rehabilitation: Work is set to begin Monday on the U.S. 30/SR 39 westbound overhead utility bridge located at the Ohio/West Virginia state line. Two, 12-foot lanes of traffic will be maintained. The completion date is Oct. 31.
Carthage, NCpilot.com

Club Briefs

The last weekend in June MOCARS held a successful Field Day celebration at the WestMoore Shelter, on N.C. 705, between Robbins and Seagrove. Many members participated with exceptional results. “Field Day is an opportunity to gather and confirm our emergency communications skills and readiness to serve,” says James Johnson, public...
LifestyleVincennes Sun Commercial

State briefs

CHESTERTON — The National Park Service wants to charge entrance fees for the first time at the Indiana Dunes National Park, citing a dramatic increase in visitors in recent years and the need for more revenue for park maintenance. The federal agency will hold an online public meeting on the...
Damascus, OHMorning Journal

County Briefing

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Columbiana County in the coming weeks. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 30/SR 39 westbound utility bridge rehabilitation: Work is set to begin Monday on the U.S. 30/SR 39 westbound overhead utility bridge located at the Ohio/West Virginia state line. Two, 12-foot lanes of traffic will be maintained. The completion date is Oct. 31.
Albuquerque, NMJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Region in Brief

Wildfires in Montana threatened rural towns and ranchland Friday as the U.S. West faced another round of dangerous weather and smoke pollution fouled the air. Firefighters and residents have scrambled to save hundreds of homes as flames advance across the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana. An evacuation order...
Militaryaerotechnews.com

Navy ship sinks: USS Ingraham sunk during Navy/Marine Corps exercise

The decommissioned U.S. Navy guided missile frigate USS Ingraham was deliberately sunk Aug. 15, 2021. The sinking was part of a U.S. joint forces conducted coordinated multi-domain, multi-axis, long-range maritime strikes in the Hawaiian Islands Operating Area. Units from Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG), Submarine Forces Pacific, 1 Marine Expeditionary...
Militaryaerotechnews.com

All U.S. service branches to take part in U.S. Army’s Project Convergence 21

As the U.S. Army prepares for the second iteration of Project Convergence this fall, each branch of the U.S. military will take part for the first time. Each of the nation’s military services — including the U.S. Space Force — will test its sensor-to-sensor capabilities as a joint force during the second iteration of the Army’s Project Convergence this fall.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Air Force units support largest naval exercise in a generation

Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations said the U.S. Navy Large Scale Exercise 21, that took place July 28-Aug. 16 ,was the largest U.S. Navy exercise in a generation. A bi-annual event, NLSE provides a training and experimentation environment that leverages the integrated fighting power of multiple naval forces to share sensors, weapons, and platforms across all domains in a globally contested environment. NLSE 20 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so those training objectives were rolled into NLSE 21, resulting in a massive exercise, including 25,000 U.S. Sailors and Marines across 17 time zones.
Richmond, INCourier-Times

Local Briefs

Food & Beverage Committee meets todayThe Food and Beverage Committee will meet at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 17. The meeting will take place at the Smith Building located with South Memorial Park. Knightstown school board meets tonightThe Charles A. Beard Memorial School Board meets at 7 p.m. today, Aug. 17...
California Statedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks In California, New Mexico, Florida, and Tennessee

The demands for the recurring rounds of stimulus checks are growing in the United States of America. And the increase in the infection of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has only intensified the matter. There are a few states who are taking the responsibility to provide money to their citizens on their own as it is very unlikely for the federal government to provide the money to the people. The federal government has provided a total of three rounds of stimulus checks to all the eligible citizens of the country.
Orlando, FLwestorlandonews.com

Orlando Briefs

Non-Profit “Trucks Across America” Selects Habitat Orlando as First Donation Recipient. Newly launched “Trucks Across America” has selected Habitat for Humanity Orlando as the first organization to receive its services. The nonprofit provides trucks, trailers, drivers and gas to other non-profits at no cost. Nemours Names CEO for New Children’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy