Tallah Release “Vanilla Paste”; Visceral New Track And Music Video Feat. Fire From The Gods, Chelsea Grin and Guerrilla Warfare

By Bryan Joe Corder
ignitemusicmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNu-Core sextet Tallah, one of modern metal’s most explosive and unbridled forces, have today dropped brand new track “Vanilla Paste“. The 6-minute-plus opus weaves an intricate and gritty journey, simultaneously paying homage to the band’s nu metal influences whilst further cementing the fact that there is not a band on the planet that sounds as fresh and uniquely unhinged as Tallah. The track features a plethora of high profile guest appearances including AJ Channer (Fire From The Gods), Tom Barber (Chelsea Grin) and Garett Hood (Guerrilla Warfare) and is accompanied by an appropriately sinister official music video. Stream “Vanilla Paste“ here and watch the music video here or by clicking the image below.

