Juventus signs Italy midfielder Locatelli from Sassuolo

 5 days ago

TURIN. Italy (AP) — Juventus has signed Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo. The 23-year-old Locatelli joins initially on a two-year loan deal and the move will then be made permanent for a fee of up to 35.5 million euros. Locatelli was part of Italy's European Championship winning squad. He was one of the best players in the group stage, scoring two goals against Switzerland in Italy’s second match. Locatelli is only Juve’s second signing of the transfer window after bringing in teenage forward Kaio Jorge from Brazilian club Santos.

