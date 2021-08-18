Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

AG says 7 counties, 48 school districts mandating masks

By TERRY WALLACE
Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Seven counties and 48 school districts have imposed masking and social distancing requirements, the Texas Attorney General’s Office reported Wednesday. In a statement posted on the Attorney General’s website, three charter schools also were reported as defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that banned local masking and social distancing mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially the highly contagious delta variant. Most have been notified in writing of their non-compliance, according to the statement.

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Texas Attorney General#East Texas#Ag#General S Office#Americans#Ada#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Iowa Statebleedingheartland.com

Governor blocks Iowa schools from opening "safely and responsibly"

Governor Kim Reynolds loves to boast that Iowa “led the way” in bringing kids back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, “and we did it safely and responsibly.” The talking point was debatable last year, since Iowa’s new cases and hospitalizations began surging several weeks after schools reopened. It’s laughable...
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has tested negative for COVID-19, just four days after testing positive. “I'm told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” Abbott said in a video clip posted on his Twitter account on Saturday. “So I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”
Austin, TXKVUE

UT Austin offers vaccine incentives for students, employees

AUSTIN, Texas — In lieu of a vaccine mandate, Texas public universities are offering prizes and financial incentives to encourage students and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Certain universities cannot require vaccinations because of Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-38 barring vaccine mandates within State agencies and local government entities.
Frankfort, KYCorbin Times Tribune

AG Cameron says Governor’s school mask mandate is 'unlawful exercise of power'

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded Wednesday to the Governor’s executive order mandating masks in schools and childcare facilities. The Attorney General’s filing before the Kentucky Supreme Court argues that the Governor’s order on Tuesday disregards the laws passed by the General Assembly during the 2021 session and violates a Boone Circuit Court injunction.
EducationHuron Daily Tribune

New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey joined a small but growing list of places Monday to require COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and state workers or for them to undergo regular testing. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announced the new mandate during a news conference, saying that pre-K-12 teachers and staff...
Public HealthHuron Daily Tribune

Arizona AG says businesses can require COVID-19 vaccines

PHOENIX (AP) — Private Arizona businesses can require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but must allow reasonable religious and medical exemptions under state and federal law, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich wrote in a legal opinion. And they can impose vaccine requirements on patrons as well, as long...
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Pennsylvania StateDaily Review & Sunday Review

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes state-funded scholarship accounts for students

A new bill proposed this week would redirect billions of dollars in Pennsylvania public school funding into individual scholarship accounts for each child. The Excellent Education for All Act, House Bill 1, would allow families to use the roughly $6,000 per student the state pays to afford tuition at private, parochial and charter schools, said prime sponsor Rep. Andrew Lewis, R-Harrisburg.
Kentucky StateHuron Daily Tribune

Kentucky gov suffers legal defeat in combating COVID surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky governor's efforts to aggressively combat COVID-19 suffered a legal defeat Saturday as the state's high court cleared the way for new laws to rein in his emergency powers. In a landmark separation-of-powers case, the Kentucky Supreme Court said the legislature wields policy-making authority to...
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
California Statedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks In California, New Mexico, Florida, and Tennessee

The demands for the recurring rounds of stimulus checks are growing in the United States of America. And the increase in the infection of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has only intensified the matter. There are a few states who are taking the responsibility to provide money to their citizens on their own as it is very unlikely for the federal government to provide the money to the people. The federal government has provided a total of three rounds of stimulus checks to all the eligible citizens of the country.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Atty. Gen. Ashley Moody Warns Of New COVID Relief Scam

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning residents about a new phishing scam that offers fake COVID-19 relief funds. The scammers are impersonating Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan in phishing emails, claiming the recipient is eligible for financial relief. They then ask for personal and financial information in exchange for the nonexistent funds. “Floridians need to be on the lookout for these phishing emails and report them to the FTC. We have seen so many new scams during the pandemic, but this latest trick is extremely flagrant,” said Moody in a statement. She added that people should not automatically trust the number listed on caller ID or an email address, and never give out personal or financial information in response to a solicitation. Please know that the FTC is not sending out any COVID-19 stimulus or relief money. If you have received a phishing email about the non-existent relief funds, you can report this scam to the FTC on the agency’s Report Fraud website. Phishing scams occurring in Florida can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy