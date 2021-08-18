AG says 7 counties, 48 school districts mandating masks

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning residents about a new phishing scam that offers fake COVID-19 relief funds. The scammers are impersonating Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan in phishing emails, claiming the recipient is eligible for financial relief. They then ask for personal and financial information in exchange for the nonexistent funds. “Floridians need to be on the lookout for these phishing emails and report them to the FTC. We have seen so many new scams during the pandemic, but this latest trick is extremely flagrant,” said Moody in a statement. She added that people should not automatically trust the number listed on caller ID or an email address, and never give out personal or financial information in response to a solicitation. Please know that the FTC is not sending out any COVID-19 stimulus or relief money. If you have received a phishing email about the non-existent relief funds, you can report this scam to the FTC on the agency’s Report Fraud website. Phishing scams occurring in Florida can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.