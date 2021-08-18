Cancel
Premier League

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku won't need adjustment period

 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Romelu Lukaku won’t need much time to readjust to the Premier League. The 28-year-old Belgium striker says he is ready to play Sunday against Arsenal less than a week after becoming Chelsea’s most expensive player. And he'll wear the No. 9 shirt that became available when Tammy Abraham left for Roma. Lukaku rejoined Chelsea by moving from Inter Milan for a reported $135 million. He signed a five-year contract a decade after first joining Chelsea as a teenager.

