Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB spring training exhibition schedule starts Feb. 25

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s spring training exhibition schedule will start on Feb. 25. That's when the Boston Red Sox play Northeastern University, the Detroit Tigers meet Southeastern and the Minnesota Twins face the University of Minnesota. All 30 teams are scheduled to play the following day, when the Grapefruit League schedule starts in Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona. There will be a limited spring training schedule on March 28 and 29, ahead of opening day on March 31.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Major League Baseball#The Boston Red Sox#Northeastern University#Grapefruit League#The Cactus League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Club Outrights Two Players To Triple A

The Pittsburgh Pirates have outrighted two players to Triple-A Indianapolis after designating them for assignment earlier this week. With the struggles that two low risk, higher upside players in Anthony Alford and Fowler to start the season, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Ka’ai Tom off waivers from the Oakland Athletics. Tom was a rule five pick from the Cleveland Indians because of his success in Triple A in 2019, where he hit .298/.370/.564 with his .266 isolated slugging being of interest. He struggled with the Oakland Athletics, where he hit .063/.063/.063 and didn’t hit much better with the Pirates, a slash of .152/.308/.261.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Cabrera hits 500th home run

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer was a big moment for everyone who had a hand in the slugger’s stellar career. Even on the road, it was a big party. Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Buehler scheduled to start for Dodgers at Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (59-56, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.13 ERA, .92 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.89 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +154, Dodgers -178; over/under is...
MLBMLB

MLB Streams: Live Game Schedule

All times Central. Subject to Change. MLB.TV subscribers can enjoy an expanded library of premium content, including documentaries, classic programs and World Series films. All live games streamed within any MLB.TV product and available through the MLB App and any other location or device where MLB.TV is sold or available are subject to local and national blackouts. If a game is blacked out in an area, it is not available for live game viewing through MLB.TV. If you are an MLB.TV subscriber within an area subject to blackout, the applicable game will be available as an archived game approximately 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
MLBMLB

In 1st MLB start, Gilbert hurls no-no

PHOENIX -- A year ago, with the Minor League season having been canceled, Tyler Gilbert was working as an electrician in Northern California. On Saturday night at Chase Field, the D-backs left-hander etched himself into the record books as he threw a no-hitter in his first big league start in the D-backs’ 7-0 victory over the Padres.
Wisconsin Stateslubillikens.com

MSOC Preview: Billikens Open Exhibition Schedule at Wisconsin

Date // Time Sunday, Aug. 15 // 7 p.m. (CT) Location Madison, Wis. (McClimon Track/Soccer Complex) Saint Louis opens its exhibition schedule on Sunday night when it travels to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. First kick is slated for 7 p.m. The Billikens finished 9-5 overall and...
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies 2022 spring training schedule: Colorado kicks off Cactus League play Feb. 26

The Rockies will begin their 2022 spring training games Feb. 26 with a matchup against the Diamondbacks, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. It’s the first of Colorado’s 30 spring training games in Arizona’s Cactus League, where they will play their home games at Salt Rivers Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz.
MLBSeattle Times

Mariners announce 31-game spring training slate

While it still feels like summer in the Pacific Northwest, it won’t be long before the days grow gray and damp, darkness comes at 5 p.m. and the sun is a distant memory. When that happens, thoughts will drift to warm days filled with sunshine, spring training baseball games and the renewed hope for a season of success. And now there is a schedule to plan a potential trip south.

Comments / 0

Community Policy