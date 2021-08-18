Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona county seeks reimbursement for new voting machines

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona's largest county is demanding the state Senate pay $2.8 million to cover the costs of replacing vote-counting machines that the state's top election official says cannot be used again because of their handling during the Senate Republicans’ 2020 election review.

Maricopa County's GOP-controlled Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to seek reimbursement for machines that Senate Republicans gave to contractors led by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, said the machines were compromised because they were given to people not certified to handle them. She said she would move to decertify them, blocking their use in future elections, if the county didn't replace them.

The county is leasing the machines from Dominion Voting Systems. Last month, the county Board of Supervisors agreed to buy the compromised machines from Dominion, which will provide new equipment for use through the 2022 election, when the lease agreement expires.

The election review is being funded almost entirely by groups led by prominent supporters of President Donald Trump who have pushed false narratives claiming the 2020 election was marred by fraud. It's led by Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, who has promoted election conspiracies on social media.

Election experts say the election review is beset by problems including inconsistent and unreliable procedures, in addition to the biased funders and workers. They say the 2020 election was secure, and thorough reviews have found it was not influenced by fraud.

The county's demand for payment was in a notice of claim, a necessary precursor to a lawsuit.

The Republican supervisors said they were taking the action reluctantly, emphasizing that they were not filing a lawsuit but preserving their right to do so.

“We all know that government suing government never plays out well,” said GOP Supervisor Steve Chucri. “And who loses? The taxpayers.”

Republican Senate President Karen Fann agreed in April that the Senate would cover costs that Maricopa County incurred from relinquishing its control of the machines. On Wednesday, however, she said the machines weren't damaged or tampered with, suggesting she views the replacement as unnecessary.

“This is yet another publicity stunt by Maricopa County,” Fann said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
46K+
Followers
62K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Dominion Voting Systems#Reimbursement#Senate Republicans#Ap#Gop#State#Democrat#Cyber Ninjas#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS News

Arizona election audit report to be handed over to Republican state lawmakers

Republicans in the Arizona state Senate will receive the report from the firm that conducted an audit of Maricopa County's 2020 election results. Christina Ruffini spoke with Tucson Weekly Executive Editor Jim Nintzel about why we won't know what's in the report right away and why election officials and experts alike say the findings, regardless of what they are, won't be credible.
Maricopa County, AZCBS News

Appeals court orders release of Arizona Senate audit records

PHOENIX — An appeals court on Thursday rejected an effort by the Arizona Senate to keep secret records of its ongoing review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County that are in the possession of the contractors conducting the recount. The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that the documents sought...
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

Election experts launch preemptive strike against Arizona ‘audit’ findings

PHOENIX - Elections experts watching the Arizona Senate’s self-styled audit say Americans should take a deeply skeptical view of the conclusions reached by people they deemed inexperienced contractors using defective procedures for the purpose of intentionally undermining the results of the presidential election and continuing an ongoing fundraising effort. The...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

County Commissioners to award $2.7 Million to purchase Dominion voting machines from large political donor

TOMS RIVER, NJ – At the August 18th, 2021 meeting of the Ocean County Commissioners, the all Republic Board of Ocean County Commissioners voted to award Dominion Voting Systems a $2,750,000 contract for new voting machines, ignoring the recommendation of the Board of Election. The Commissioners have received over $100,000 in campaign donations from a representative of Dominion.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Arizona Senate GOP’s 2020 election report delayed again

PHOENIX (AP) — The delivery of a report on the 2020 vote count to Arizona state Senate Republicans was delayed yet again Monday after the Donald Trump supporter hired to lead the effort and several others involved contracted COVID-19 “and are quite sick,” the Senate GOP leader said. Republican Senate...
Maricopa County, AZAZFamily

Katie Hobbs: Senate's election audit 'failed to meet basic standards'

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Sec. of State Katie Hobbs (D) has released her 122-page report on the Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election. She says the audit was filled with "security lapses, delays, disorganization, and lack of transparency." It comes just one day after Maricopa County announced it will seek reimbursement for new voting machines.
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios

Election controversy in Colorado's Mesa County escalates

The head of elections in Mesa County was already in hot water — and now it's beginning to boil. Driving the news: The FBI announced an investigation Tuesday into the alleged security breach of election equipment at the office of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a Republican. The federal agency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy