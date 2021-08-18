Report: NCAA investigating Nebraska's Scott Frost, program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The NCAA is reportedly investigating Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his program for several suspected violations. The Action Network is citing unidentified sources in its report. The Cornhuskers allegedly had analysts working in improper roles during games and practices and unauthorized off-campus workouts dating back a year. There is allegedly video footage confirming practice violations occurred in the presence of Frost and other assistants. Frost has gone 12-20 in three years The program has had four straight losing seasons. New athletic director Trev Alberts declined immediate comment on the report.