Bassitt hit in head...Cabrera seeks 500th vs Ohtani
CHICAGO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are hoping for good news on pitcher Chris Bassitt after the right-hander was carted off the field last night in Chicago and taken to a hospital. Bassitt was struck on the side of the head by a line drive against the White Sox. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said after his team’s 9-0 loss that Bass had some cuts that required stitches but remained conscious. The 32-year-old Bassitt is in the midst of a breakout season for Oakland. He was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 24 starts heading into the game, leading the AL in wins.www.wcn247.com
