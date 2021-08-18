UPDATED: DA files criminal charges against Kern County Fair employee following blistering state audit
The Kern County District Attorney's Office has filed felony charges against a Kern County Fair employee whose alleged misconduct was documented in a 2019 state audit. On Wednesday, the DA's Office announced William Joseph Hebert, maintenance supervisor for the 15th District Agriculture Association, which runs the fair, has been charged with three counts of felony grand theft.www.bakersfield.com
