Eagles' Jalen Reagor impressing in joint practices with Patriots

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor is reportedly "rounding into form" during joint practices with the New England Patriots this week, according to Inside the Birds' Andrew DiCecco. What It Means:. Asking about Reagor on Tuesday, head coach Nick Sirianni said "I really like the development that's happened, the thing...

