Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo among performers at 2021 MTV VMAs in Brooklyn

By Kyle Kandetzki
Posted by 
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly are the first five confirmed performers for the Sept. 12 award show — but more are to come.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Lorde
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vma#Music Award#Mtv Vmas#Machine Gun Kelly#The Barclays Center#Montero#Fifth Harmony#Vma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

#LetNormaniPerform Trends As Singer Confirms She is NOT Booked for 2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs are on the bad side of fans of ‘Wild Side’ singer Normani. Two years after blowing the roof off the annual event with the inaugural live performance of her Platinum hit, ‘Motivation’ (click here to watch), the stageblazer’s supporters – affectionately called #NormaniNation – were expecting a redo with her current hit, ‘Wild.’
MusicRochester Sentinel

Olivia Rodrigo: Taylor Swift welcomed me into the music industry

Olivia Rodrigo has praised Taylor Swift for being “so supportive of other women”. The 18-year-old singer received a sweet letter from the ‘Cardigan’ hitmaker after she achieved global stardom with her hit single ‘Driver’s License’, and has said it felt “so nice” to be “welcomed” into the music industry by a fellow female musician that she looks up to.
Musickpopstarz.com

BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE Among Nominees of MTV VMAs 2021

K-Pop continues its crossover success in the Western world as MTV nominates multiple Korean acts at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), namely BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and more!. BTS Receives VMA Nominations for 'Dynamite' and 'Butter'. The gargantuan BTS phenomenon manifests itself in early awards season as the male...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
BET

Lil Nas X Slated To Perform At The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Lil Nas X is set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 after a memorable performance at the 2021 BET Awards. MTV.com announced Wednesday (Aug. 18) that the "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" artist would hit the stage for the first time since his 2019 VMA performance of “Panini.”
Celebritiesrock947.com

Machine Gun Kelly, Lorde performing at MTV VMAs

Machine Gun Kelly and Lorde are set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker will play his new single “Papercuts,” while the “Royals” artist will be delivering an “explosive world premiere” off her new album Solar Power. Both MGK and Lorde are nominated for...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

MTV VMAs Announce 2021 Performers, and They Include Lorde, Lil Nas X, and More

The MTV VMAs are sure to be a show-stopping event, especially if the recently announced performers list is any indication. On Wednesday, MTV announced the first round of artists who will be taking the stage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Sept. 12. In addition to VMA nominees like Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrgio, the performers list also includes Lorde, who will be returning to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2017. Additional performers are expected to be announced at a later date. Seeing that Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most-nominated artists this year, there's a good chance we might get a "WAP" performance. Ahead, see all the performers who have been announced, so far.
MusicPosted by
Y105

Foo Fighters to Perform, Accept Global Icon Award at 2021 MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters will take the stage this year at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, not only performing at the event but also accepting the network's first-ever Global Icon Award. It's a fitting honor for the Dave Grohl-led band who first debuted at the MTV VMA's in 1997 playing the pre-show where they rocked "Monkey Wrench" and "Everlong."
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo Drops "Brutal" Video With Nico Hiraga, Lukas Gage Cameos

Olivia Rodrigo has surprise-dropped her next music video, for the quippy, rebellion-tinged Sour track “brutal.” Directed by Petra Collins — who did “good 4 u” as well as a slew MVs from Selena Gomez, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more — the “brutal” video takes its inspirations from '90s and early 2000s pop culture, setting itself in that oft-referenced teenage location: the shopping mall.
Beauty & FashionNYLON

Olivia Rodrigo Channels All Things Y2K In “Brutal” Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo just dropped her latest music video for her new single “Brutal” and she’s doubling down on all things early 2000s, especially when it comes to her outfits. Can you spot every Y2K fashion reference?. Directed by Petra Collins, our beloved pop-punk princess announced the release of the highly-anticipated...
Musicuncrazed.com

Lil Nas X Becomes The Most Streamed Male Rapper On Spotify

Lil Nas X has become the most streamed male rapper on Spotify overtaking DaBaby for the most listeners per month on the platform. Nas celebrated the news on Twitter after his monthly listener count reached over 52 million surpassing DaBaby’s 51.8 million listeners. “Wow this is insane. This is the...
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Lil Nas X turned down Euphoria role to finish debut LP

Lil Nas X turned down the opportunity to appear in 'Euphoria' to concentrate on completing his upcoming debut album ‘Montero’. The 22-year-old rapper was offered a role in the HBO drama, which stars Zendaya, but he declined as his full focus is on finishing his LP, however, he admits he is interested in getting in acting in the future.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now That Mike Richards Is Out

It's been a dramatic few weeks for what is usually a relaxing trivia show. After much controversy surrounding the hiring of Mike Richards as the new Jeopardy! host, Richards has decided to step down from the gig before it even began. The decision was confirmed in an internal memo Richards sent to Jeopardy! staffers on Aug. 20 that was also released to the press.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.

Comments / 0

Community Policy