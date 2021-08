Q: Our company was trying to avoid making vaccination a requirement, so we provided incentives, including scheduling the vaccine during working hours and getting paid and not having to wear a mask indoors. That was before the delta variant. Like many employers did last week, we decided it was not safe for vaccinated employees to be around unvaccinated co-workers, so we are changing our policy to require vaccination as a condition of employment. We know some employees will resist the mandate. Are we exposing ourselves to litigation by making it a requirement?