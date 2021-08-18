Cancel
Twitter updates developer API to make Spaces easier to find

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 5 days ago

Twitter is working to make Spaces more discoverable. On Wednesday, the company announced an update to its that will allow developers to search for live and scheduled Spaces using criteria like user IDs and keywords. “With the Spaces lookup and Spaces search endpoints, we hope to enable developers to build tools and solutions that help people on (and off) Twitter find interesting and relevant Spaces more easily,” the company said in a .

#New Api#Api#Spaces
