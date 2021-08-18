Twitter updates developer API to make Spaces easier to find

There is a major app update out now for the Insta360 cameras! It speeds up some of the parts of the app as well as giving some more options to make it even better than before. Insta360 has some unique cameras in a space that many would call the “GoPro” space. That being said, Insta360’s take on cameras in this space go above and beyond what made GoPro famous and they each present something that makes them a winner in categories of their own. However, the Insta360 app is integral to the experience and, today, that app has seen some great UI updates.