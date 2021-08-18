Today In Retail: Target Sees Resilient Customers; Data Shows Consumers Expect The Pandemic To Stretch Into 2022
In today’s top retail news, Target posted strong second-quarter results on the back of increased traffic at its retail locations, while PYMNTS data shows consumers are continuing to postpone when they expect the pandemic to end. Also, retail businesses may not be utilizing their workforce adequately, and retailers are sitting on a goldmine of consumer preference data — if only they knew how to use it.www.pymnts.com
