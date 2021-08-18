Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Today In Retail: Target Sees Resilient Customers; Data Shows Consumers Expect The Pandemic To Stretch Into 2022

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In today’s top retail news, Target posted strong second-quarter results on the back of increased traffic at its retail locations, while PYMNTS data shows consumers are continuing to postpone when they expect the pandemic to end. Also, retail businesses may not be utilizing their workforce adequately, and retailers are sitting on a goldmine of consumer preference data — if only they knew how to use it.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Target#Aci Worldwide Head#Omnichannel Retail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Amazon Stores, Luxury Expansions, Home Depot And Lowe’s Target Pros

Lowe’s and Home Depot are both pushing to add more professionals to their customer base. Plus, Amazon is reportedly working on a department store rollout, and new luxury brands expect the pandemic to help them grow even after the outbreak subsides. Data:. 30K: Square footage of Amazon department stores planned...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Amazon's Big Plans For Big Stores; Home Improvement Retailers Compete For Contractors' Wallets

In today’s top retail news, Amazon is reportedly planning to open department store-style retail locations in the coming years, while Lowe’s, Home Depot and other home improvement stores see an increase in professional traffic as consumers dig into bigger home projects. Also, new luxury brands are trying to make a name for themselves as the sector recovers from the pandemic, and Macy’s is bringing back Toys R Us ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Walmart mask policy change 2021: Are face masks required to shop in stores?

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID, now accounting for more than 93% of all cases in the U.S., mostly among the unvaccinated population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance last month. The agency now recommends people in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission should again wear masks indoors. Nearly two-thirds of counties in the U.S. have high or substantial transmission, according to CDC data, including all 21 in New Jersey.
Boston, MAPosted by
pymnts

Kowloon Closing, Walmart’s Crypto Lead Top This Week’s News

In this week’s news, we saw Walmart begin the search for a cryptocurrency expert, while the landmark Boston restaurant Kowloon announced plans to close. Meanwhile, new insights have emerged into credit union members' banking habits and single platform spend management. The Weekender is here to catch you up. News. Walmart...
Boston, MAPosted by
pymnts

To See What 'Normal' Looks Like, Watch Main Street SMBs

As the world navigates the latest surge in COVID cases attributed to the Delta variant, and medical experts caution that COVID will soon transition from pandemic to endemic disease, the question now asked by many is this:. “When will we get back to normal?”. It’s the wrong question. And we...
SoftwareLodging

ImpulseBuy Integration Launched Into ImpulsePoint by Impulsify Inc.

DENVER—Impulsify Inc. announced the official launch of ImpulseBuy, an auto-replenishment program powered by their cloud-based retail management system, ImpulsePoint. The woman-owned retail software company simplifies retail operations to enable non-retail businesses to offer grab-and-go retail in their common areas. ImpulsePoint provides cloud-based POS, inventory management, and retail performance reporting to...
Retailinformation-age.com

The customer of 2021: how has COVID-19 changed consumer expectations?

Srini Rajamani, senior vice-president & sector head – consumer and life sciences at Wipro Limited, discusses how customer expectations in 2021 have been shaped by COVID-19 The past year has been pivotal for the retail industry. 2020 plunged many of the UK — and worldwide — high-street retailers into an abyss of sliding sales, shaky engagement, and for many, bleak financials. The pandemic was especially harsh for legacy businesses who relied on a store-first operating model with a greater dependence on traditional marketing methods and, by comparison, little-to-no investment in digital alternatives. Therefore, it merits exploring what could have helped keep retailers afloat over the past few months and, now that we’re inching towards freedom, how the customer of 2021 and beyond is expected to shop.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Brand Aggregators, Accelerators Look To Institutionalize Digital Marketplaces

As consumers increasingly turn to eCommerce and as consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands look to make more direct connections with their customers, many have turned to direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels to cultivate trust and gain better insight into who buys their products. However, Sebastian Rymarz, co-founder and CEO of marketplace brand...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

What Walmart's Q2 Means for Grocery

Walmart said it gained market share in grocery during the second quarter as same store sales at its U.S. stores division advanced 5.2% and customer traffic rebounded from a prior year decline. Total revenues at the Walmart U.S. division increased 5.3% to $98.2 billion while operating profits increased 20.4% to...
RetailBenzinga

Is Walmart Going To Move Even Higher?

After consolidating over the past week, there's a good chance that shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) are setting up to resume their uptrend. Resistance has become support and that’s typically bullish for a stock. It happens because of seller's remorse. Before today's open, Walmart reported second-quarter sales growth of 2.4%...
Industrycoleofduty.com

Covid-19 impact on Boiler Condenser Market : What is the projected sales growth for 2026?

The global Corona impact on Boiler Condenser Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Boiler Condenser market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Boiler Condenser market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Boiler Condenser market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Boiler Condenser market.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Target To Open 4 Regional 'Sortation' Centers For Deliveries

Target will be debuting sortation centers to help boost the speed of business, according to a company blog post. A sortation center is a site where teams can focus on sorting packages to be shipped to customers from the stores, the post stated. A pilot opened in Minneapolis last year.
Public HealthFOXBusiness

Walmart requires vaccines for regional managers, corporate employees

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon revealed that all of the retailer's U.S. employees above store and club level, such as regional managers and corporate employees, will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4 in an effort to mitigate the spread of the delta variant. "Since the pandemic began, we’ve...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Ross Stores Execs See Delta-Driven Supply Chain Problems

Executives at Ross Stores, the parent of Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS apparel and home goods stores, are concerned that a global supply chain crunch driven by the COVID-19 Delta variant could deliver a hit to upcoming earnings, even as the company reported what executives said were strong second-quarter results on Thursday (Aug 19).

Comments / 0

Community Policy