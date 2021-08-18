Today In Retail: Target Sees Resilient Customers; Data Shows Consumers Expect The Pandemic To Stretch Into 2022

Srini Rajamani, senior vice-president & sector head – consumer and life sciences at Wipro Limited, discusses how customer expectations in 2021 have been shaped by COVID-19 The past year has been pivotal for the retail industry. 2020 plunged many of the UK — and worldwide — high-street retailers into an abyss of sliding sales, shaky engagement, and for many, bleak financials. The pandemic was especially harsh for legacy businesses who relied on a store-first operating model with a greater dependence on traditional marketing methods and, by comparison, little-to-no investment in digital alternatives. Therefore, it merits exploring what could have helped keep retailers afloat over the past few months and, now that we’re inching towards freedom, how the customer of 2021 and beyond is expected to shop.