Plumas County, CA

FRC announces another positive Covid case

By Editor
Plumas County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeather River College reported today, Aug. 18, that a student employee tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The student worker was last on campus Friday, Aug. 13. The student started exhibiting symptoms over the weekend and went in for testing. On that Friday, the individual interacted with two on-campus departments. Both departments are aware of the situation and individuals are quarantining while seeking their own test.

