FRC announces another positive Covid case
Feather River College reported today, Aug. 18, that a student employee tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The student worker was last on campus Friday, Aug. 13. The student started exhibiting symptoms over the weekend and went in for testing. On that Friday, the individual interacted with two on-campus departments. Both departments are aware of the situation and individuals are quarantining while seeking their own test.www.plumasnews.com
Comments / 0