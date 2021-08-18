Baker Donelson adds former Schumer aide
BAKER DONELSON HIRES SCHUMER AIDE: Just in time for Senate Democrats to embark on their next reconciliation gambit, Robert Gardner, a former legislative staffer for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, has joined Baker Donelson’s government relations and public policy group. Gardner, who left Schumer’s office in 2019 to get his MBA at Dartmouth, will advise the firm’s clients on tax, trade, appropriations, budget, infrastructure and sanctions issues. He’ll also help them navigate the budget reconciliation process by which Democrats hope to pass their $3.5 trillion social spending bill, the appropriations processes, sanctions legislation, tariff list and trade investigations.www.politico.com
Comments / 0