Blue Ox Music Festival 2021 Announces JamGrass TV Livestreams

Landing the first Bon Iver show in Minnesota in over two years would be remarkable enough, but the Water Is Life Festival also boasts an impressive cross section of Native singer/songwriters (Dorene Day Waubanewquay, Annie Humphrey, Keith Secola, Quiltman, Corey Medina); Upper Midwest indie-rock, folk and Americana mainstays (Hippo Campus, Lissie, Low's Alan Sparhawk, David Huckfelt, Charlie Parr, Larry Long and Superior Siren); and a couple of critically acclaimed rising stars making a special trip to the North (Baltimore area R&B/jazz poet Mumu Fresh and South Carolina neo-blues singer Adia Victoria). The 10-hour marathon will benefit Ojibwe activist Winona LaDuke's environmental organization, Honor the Earth, in protest of the Line 3 pipeline. In the headlining slot, Eau Claire's Grammy-winning favorite, Justin Vernon, will present a stripped-down version of Bon Iver that could be a nice contrast to the massive spectacle offered at Xcel Center in 2019. (Noon Wed., Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth, $65, axs.com.)
