Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour' with Packers in 2021

By Caio Miari
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers could leave the Green Bay Packers next year, but the reigning MVP won't treat this season as if it were last with the franchise. "I don't want a farewell tour," Rodgers said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "I don't know what's going to happen after the season, but I'm going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I'm getting through this. I'm going to enjoy the hell out of all of it."

