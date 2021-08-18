Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Multiple victims in shooting at Indiana manufacturing plant

By WRTV Staff
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqLxM_0bVgvy9y00

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. ( WRTV ) — Authorities in Indiana said two people were killed Wednesday at a manufacturing facility.

The victims were identified as Pamela Sledd, 62, and her granddaughter, Promise Mays, 21.

Investigators said they were shot in the parking lot of the NHK factory prior to the start of their shifts.

The suspect, Gary C. Ferrell II, 26-years-old, was taken into custody after a pursuit, according to the Clinton County Sheriff.

Ferrell was also an employee at the factory, officials said.

The relationship between Mays, Sledd, and Ferrell is unknown at this time, the sheriff said. Detectives are still working to determine the motive.

No other injuries were reported.

The NHK facility is located in Clinton County, which is about an hour north of Indianapolis.

This story was first reported by Andrew Smith on WRTV.com

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Mays, IN
Clinton County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, IN
County
Clinton County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Manufacturing Plant#Wrtv#Nhk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Missing teen from Milwaukee found safe

UPDATE: The boy has been found safe. An Amber Alert is active across Wisconsin as a teenage boy is missing. 13-year-old Terrence Trammell was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at his home in Milwaukee. While the teen was taking out the trash, his mother witnessed a silver Kia or Chevrolet Impala pull up. Four African American males jumped out of the car and forced Trammell into the vehicle. The car then drove away, northbound on North 57th Street.
Green Bay, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

No charges against 3 officers in Oneida Casino shooting

Prosecutors have cleared three Green Bay police officers who killed a man who opened fire at a tribal casino restaurant in May. The state Department of Justice released a decision Thursday from Brown County District Attorney David Lasee not to charge Sgt. Brian Jordan, Officer MaKayla Wolfe and Officer Ben Snyder in Bruce Pofahl's death.
Shawano, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Silver Alert issued for missing Shawano man

11:29 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13: Silver Alert cancelation - Mr. Moede has been located safe. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing Edward Moede, a 73-year-old Native American man who is 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy