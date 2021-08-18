Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Multiple victims in shooting at Indiana manufacturing plant

By WRTV Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqLxM_0bVgv61L00

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. ( WRTV ) — Authorities in Indiana said two people were killed Wednesday at a manufacturing facility.

The victims were identified as Pamela Sledd, 62, and her granddaughter, Promise Mays, 21.

Investigators said they were shot in the parking lot of the NHK factory prior to the start of their shifts.

The suspect, Gary C. Ferrell II, 26-years-old, was taken into custody after a pursuit, according to the Clinton County Sheriff.

Ferrell was also an employee at the factory, officials said.

The relationship between Mays, Sledd, and Ferrell is unknown at this time, the sheriff said. Detectives are still working to determine the motive.

No other injuries were reported.

The NHK facility is located in Clinton County, which is about an hour north of Indianapolis.

This story was first reported by Andrew Smith on WRTV.com

Comments / 0

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Mays, IN
Clinton County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, IN
County
Clinton County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Manufacturing Plant#Wrtv#Nhk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Salt Lake County, UTPosted by
FOX 13 News

Hang up on deputies calling for cash

Con artists come up with many ways to steal money from their targets, and the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office wants to alert the public about a recent scam; callers impersonating deputies demanding payments for missed court dates, warrants, or failure to report for jury duty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy