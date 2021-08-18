Cancel
Indiana State

Multiple victims in shooting at Indiana manufacturing plant

By WRTV Staff
 4 days ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. ( WRTV ) — Authorities in Indiana said two people were killed Wednesday at a manufacturing facility.

The victims were identified as Pamela Sledd, 62, and her granddaughter, Promise Mays, 21.

Investigators said they were shot in the parking lot of the NHK factory prior to the start of their shifts.

The suspect, Gary C. Ferrell II, 26-years-old, was taken into custody after a pursuit, according to the Clinton County Sheriff.

Ferrell was also an employee at the factory, officials said.

The relationship between Mays, Sledd, and Ferrell is unknown at this time, the sheriff said. Detectives are still working to determine the motive.

No other injuries were reported.

The NHK facility is located in Clinton County, which is about an hour north of Indianapolis.

This story was first reported by Andrew Smith on WRTV.com

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

